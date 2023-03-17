Seattle police find and arrest man months after he assaulted someone

Seattle police were able to find a man and arrest him on Thursday after he assaulted a man in December, said the Seattle Police Department.

Officers assigned to the Community Response Group and Patrol found the man in West Seattle and found a gun in the stolen car he was driving near the driver’s seat.

On December 27, 2022, officers went to an assault in the 2200 block of 15th Avenue West in Queen Anne.

A 61-year-old man said he was struck in the head with a gun. The man was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. At the time, officers weren’t able to find the suspect.

On January 17, SPD detectives developed probable cause to arrest the man in the case and an arrest warrant was issued.

Thursday afternoon, around 12:23 p.m. officers, found the 36-year-old man in the 4700 block of 42nd Avenue Southwest and took him into custody. The man is legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

The man will be booked into King County Jail for the felony warrant, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen car.



