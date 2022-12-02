Seattle police arrest man after November domestic violence incident and shooting

Seattle police detectives have arrested a man after he allegedly shot at police in November while fleeing the scene of a reported domestic violence incident in West Seattle.

At about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 19, a 26-year-old woman called 911 to report that her ex-boyfriend was chasing her through West Seattle while pointing a handgun at her.

While driving to her home, officers saw the vehicle of the 26-year-old suspect.

When police attempted to stop the vehicle, the man drove away at a high rate of speed.

About 45 minutes later, officers responded to a report of multiple shots fired near the victim’s home.

While driving to the scene, police spotted the suspect again and started to pursue his vehicle.

Officers chased the vehicle until he fled from his car on foot at 17th Avenue Southwest and Southwest Barton Street.

Police chased the man on foot until he turned around and opened fire on the officers.

According to police, multiple vehicles were struck by the gunfire and an officer was almost hit in the leg.

Officers set up a containment area and searched for the man with a K-9 officer, but he was not located.

On Thursday, detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit and the U.S. Marshals Service located and arrested the man without incident.