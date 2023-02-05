Seattle police arrest man after punching, groping woman at business near Green Lake

Seattle police arrested a man who allegedly punched and groped a woman at a business near Green Lake on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers were called to a business near North 56th Street and Kirkwood Place North around 11:45 a.m. for reports of an assault. An employee told police that someone entered through a restricted area of the business and punched and groped her.

The woman fought with the man before he ran away, police said.

After a brief foot chase and with the help of bystanders who flagged police down to report a suspicious person, officers arrested the man in the 7200 block of 8th Avenue Northeast.

The 25-year-old man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of burglary and indecent liberties/sexual contact by forcible compulsion. The man was also booked for a previous warrant for burglary and attempted indecent liberties.

SPD’s sexual assault unit will continue investigating the incident.