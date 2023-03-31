Seattle police arrest man after reports of him shattering business door with pickaxe

Seattle police arrested a man on Thursday after reports of him shattering the front door of a business with a pickaxe.

Police responded in the Chinatown International District around 2:30 p.m. to the break-in. The Seattle Police Department said the damage is around $2,000.

A witness saw what happened and pointed out the man who did it. Police were able to detain the man after a brief foot chase.

The Seattle Fire Department provided aid to the man for minor injuries.

Police recovered the pickaxe for evidence.

The 38-year-old man was arrested for malicious mischief and obstruction and booked into King County Jail.







