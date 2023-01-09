Seattle police arrest man after he’s seen loading blanket-wrapped body into SUV

Seattle police have arrested a man after a neighbor reported seeing him load a woman’s body, wrapped into a blanket, into the back of an SUV and drive away.

At 4:42 p.m. Sunday, Seattle police responded to the report in the 4000 block of 35th Avenue Southwest.

A neighbor reported seeing the incident on his home surveillance system and he shared the video with officers.

After officers watched the video and identified the man, they learned he had a felony robbery warrant.

Shortly after the officers left, the neighbor reported the man and the SUV had returned home.

Officers obtained a warrant, and SWAT officers entered the home, arresting the 35-year-old man.

The man told police the woman he had carried out had overdosed on drugs, so he took her to Harborview Medical Center.

Harborview verified the woman was alive and was receiving treatment.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for his robbery warrant.