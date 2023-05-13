Seattle police arrest man after series of crimes where person is shot, car stolen

Several Seattle neighborhoods are on edge after a man stole a vehicle, got in a road rage incident, shot a person in their car and led police on a foot chase late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.

Seattle police posted the case on their blotter page:

Just before 12 a.m., a homeowner in the Windermere neighborhood called 911 after a family member found a man in their house. While on the phone, the victim saw their vehicle drive away from their house and noticed a purse was also missing from inside the residence.

The homeowner told officers a small tracking device was attached to a set of keys inside the missing purse. Using information from the device, the victim updated police with the location of their stolen car.

While officers worked to find the suspect and stolen vehicle, a road rage incident was reported in the 3000 block of NE 140th Street just after midnight. The suspect vehicle in the incident matched the description of the homeowner’s car taken during the burglary.

Around 12:30 a.m., police received a report of a man shot as he sat in his vehicle at 3rd Avenue NW and NW 75th Street. Officers arrived and found the victim with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and damage to his vehicle caused by gunfire. The description provided by the victim also matched the vehicle stolen in the burglary. The victim was treated by Seattle Fire at the scene, then transported to Harborview Medical Center for further evaluation.

With assistance from Washington State Patrol aircraft, officers located the stolen vehicle and suspect in a Queen Anne neighborhood. However, the suspect refused to comply with commands and ran from police.

Additional patrol units arrived and set up containment as police on foot tracked the suspect. Officers found the man hiding in the backyard of a residence and took him into custody.

Police found evidence of a shooting and recovered the homeowner’s purse inside the stolen vehicle. Two officers sustained minor injuries during the foot pursuit and were evaluated by Seattle Fire.

Story continues

KIRO 7 also received neighbors surveillance video from the Phinney Ridge neighborhood of gun shots in the distance.

“I guess it started in Windermere and ended up in Queen Anne and we were in the middle of it,” Brad, who lives in Phinney Ridge, said.

And with the chaotic situation that took place in multiple neighborhoods, many are concerned about overall safety in the Emerald City.

“It’s very disappointing. I mean, yeah, it’s sad. Really, it’s unfortunate,” Brad said.

With that, Brad and other neighbors off-camera said they would like to see more police presence in the neighborhood. Anything that can help improve safety.

“I think now you gotta have a little more security to just feel comfortable and be aware of your surroundings,” Brad said.

The 59-year-old suspect was transported to the King County Jail and booked for investigation of assault and burglary.