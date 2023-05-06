Seattle police arrest man suspected of lighting home on fire in University District

Seattle police arrested an arson suspect in the University District on Wednesday afternoon, the department said Friday.

Just after 1 p.m., officers arrived at a house in the 4700 block of Seventh Avenue Northeast to assist the Seattle Fire Department with a structure fire that had already been extinguished.

Based on witness information, police were able to identify a suspect who left the scene.

Officers were called back to the house after the suspect returned and was confronted by the property manager, police said. The suspect tried leaving, but police arrived and took him into custody.

The 40-year-old man had multiple outstanding warrants for his arrest and was booked into the King County Jail for those warrants and investigation of arson.