Seattle police arrest man who threatened to shoot another man in Queen Anne

Officers arrested a man who threatened to shoot someone with a firearm early Sunday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The suspect reportedly threatened to shoot a 27-year-old man after a verbal argument in Queen Anne.

Police arrived at the scene just before 1 a.m. and detained the 22-year-old suspect near 1st Avenue West and West Mercer Street.

Officers spoke with the victim, who allegedly saw the suspect retrieve a firearm and walk toward him.

Police also recovered a handgun from the suspect’s vehicle.

The suspect was arrested for harassment and booked into the King County Jail.