Seattle police arrest man, woman for involvement in multiple fraudulent vehicle purchases

Officers have arrested a man and a woman connected to multiple fraudulent vehicle purchases, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Last month, SPD detectives received a case involving an attempted fraudulent purchase of a vehicle and quickly determined that similar criminal activity had occurred at multiple other locations.

After acquiring evidence of a potential suspect, officers confirmed his identity and located him at about 9 p.m. Saturday.

After a brief chase on foot, police arrested a 40-year-old man for identity theft, motor vehicle theft and unlawful possession of a firearm.

SPD says his arrest closed five open cases for the department.

Police also recovered a firearm that he threw during the foot pursuit.

An accomplice, a 31-year-old woman, was also arrested for possession of a stolen vehicle.

Both were booked into the King County Jail.