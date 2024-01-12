Seattle police arrest man and women for stolen car and illegal gun in CID

Seattle police arrested a 37-year-old man for having an illegal firearm and a 30-year-old woman for possession of a stolen vehicle in the Chinatown-International District.

Patrol officers say they noticed a suspicious vehicle in the 1200 block of South King Street around 6:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen before finding the driver and male passenger in a nearby restaurant. The man had a handgun.

“Records revealed the male suspect had an outstanding warrant for unlawful possession of firearm,” said a spokesperson.

Both suspects were booked into the King County Jail.



