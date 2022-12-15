Seattle police arrest pair of graffiti taggers accused of causing more than $300K in damage

Seattle police have arrested two “prolific” graffiti taggers who prosecutors say are accused of causing more than $300,000 in damage around the city.

Court documents say the suspects were found in paint-splattered clothes in Capitol Hill last week.

The suspects, Casey Cain, 36, and Jose Betancourth, 37, came out from behind an apartment building, where police found paint buckets and fresh graffiti.

The documents say both are part of a group called “Big Time Mob,” or “B-T-M” -- a graffiti crew that tags in Seattle and Portland.

Cain goes by “Eager,” and Betancourth goes by “Satan” -- two words seen in many cases of graffiti around Seattle.

The prosecutor’s office says Cain posted bail and was released.

Betancourth has a felony history and has been wanted since 2016 for charges that include assault, kidnapping and burglary. He remains in custody.