Seattle Police arrest Rainier Beach shooting suspect, 1 injured

FOX 13 News Staff
1 min read
1

SEATTLE - Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a person who was shot in the 9800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way S shortly after 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reportedly in critical condition.

Authorities say they were able to identify a suspect and arrest him at a nearby residence.

SPD officers along with officers assigned to the SWAT unit took the 33-year-old man into custody without incident.

He will be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

SPD detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story. 

