Seattle Police arrest Rainier Beach shooting suspect, 1 injured

SEATTLE - Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting a man in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood on Saturday.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), officers responded to reports of a person who was shot in the 9800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way S shortly after 10 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found a 53-year-old man with a gunshot wound. He was immediately taken to Harborview Medical Center and was reportedly in critical condition.

Police are investigating a shooting in the 9800 block of Martin Luther King Junior Way South. One victim located and transported to HMC in critical condition. Please avoid the area. More information to follow. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) November 11, 2023

Authorities say they were able to identify a suspect and arrest him at a nearby residence.

SPD officers along with officers assigned to the SWAT unit took the 33-year-old man into custody without incident.

He will be booked into the King County Jail for investigation of assault.

BREAKING: #Seattle Fire confirms 40 yr old man sent to the hospital after shooting here along MLK.



It appears the inner crime scene is at the property marked by signs as “4 Rent”. One witness told me he heard the pop of a gunshot. @fox13seattle pic.twitter.com/JPA8TvaSCm — Lauren Donovan (@LaurenDonovanTV) November 11, 2023

SPD detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting.

This is a developing story.