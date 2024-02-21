Seattle Police arrest suspect, recover stolen ‘Magic’ cards worth $40,000

Seattle Police recovered about $40,000 worth of Magic: The Gathering cards after arresting a man suspected of stealing them from a warehouse where he temporarily worked.

The manager of a business in the 5100 block of Leary Avenue Northwest in Ballard called police on Jan. 23 after noticing the stock of Magic cards was significantly lower than it should have been.

The business had hired temporary workers to relocate its operations and the suspect’s contract had ended several days before the manager noticed the stock was missing.

The business discovered cards, similar to those missing, being sold from Washington online. After placing an order through the online marketplace, an envelope received from the seller showed the suspect’s name and address.

A warrant was served at the 28-year-old man’s home, where most of the stolen cards were found.

The man was booked into the King County Jail for investigation of theft and trafficking stolen property.