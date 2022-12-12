Seattle police arrest suspect for threats to Sammamish High School student

A teen will face a judge on Monday for allegedly making threats against a Sammamish High School student, according to the Bellevue Police Department.

The 18-year-old man allegedly made a threat against a Sammamish student on Friday, Dec. 9.

As a result of the threat, the high school went into lockout until the man was arrested at his Seattle home by Seattle police.

During the lockout, Bellevue police responded to the school, secured the building, and remained there throughout the remainder of the day.

The suspect is scheduled for his first appearance in front of a judge at 2:30 p.m. Monday.