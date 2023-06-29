Seattle police arrest teen accused of armed robbery and find 8 guns, cash, marijuana

Police arrested an 18-year-old man accused of armed robbery of a dispensary in May in the Phinney Ridge neighborhood, along with four juveniles.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers found the 18-year-old in a hotel in the 16700 block of International Boulevard in SeaTac around 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The SPD SWAT team found the 18-year-old and four other juveniles at the hotel. At first, the 18-year-old refused to come out, but the Hostage Negotian Team talked him down and he was taken into custody.

Police said they searched the hotel room and found six handguns, two rifles, a lot of cash, and marijuana.

The 18-year-old was booked into the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac. The juveniles were booked into the King County Child and Family Justice Center.

Detectives and officers from the Major Crime Task Force, Gun Violence Reduction Unit, SPD’s patrol, King County Sheriff’s Office, and Federal Bureau Investigation worked together to find the suspects.



