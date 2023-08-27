Seattle police arrest teen accused of robbing Lake City business

Seattle police arrested a 16-year-old accused of robbing a Lake City business with a gun on Tuesday.

The Seattle Police Department said the robbery happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 3000 block of 127th Street.

Officers talked to a store employee who told them three teenage boys came in and tried to steal tools. When a staff member confronted them, one of the teens allegedly took out a gun. The three teens then fled the scene in a stolen car.

Police said a short time later, officers found out the car was involved in a crash and the teens ran from the scene. Officers and deputies then arrived and began looking for them.

Police said the 16-year-old who allegedly threatened the employee with a gun was found and taken into custody. The gun was recovered and was found to be illegally modified.

The teen was booked into the Judge Patricia H. Clark Children and Family Justice Center for investigation of robbery, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, unlawful possession of a firearm, and unlawful firearms.

Detectives with the Gun Violence Reduction Unit, along with members of the Community Violence Task Force are still looking for the other two boys.

On Friday, the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges for the 16-year-old. The charges include robbery, unlawful possession of a machine gun, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possessing a stolen car.

An arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Clark Child and Family Justice Center in Seattle. The teen remains in custody at the Youth Services Center.