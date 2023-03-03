Seattle police arrest three suspected drug dealers in last week

Last week, Seattle police arrested multiple suspected drug dealers to help alleviate drug activity in downtown Seattle, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about noon on Feb. 22, officers arrested a man in the 300 block of Bell Street.

Police saw the man selling suspected cocaine to another man for cash.

The 27-year-old was arrested and searched, and officers found additional drugs and cash.

At about 2:30 p.m. on the same day, officers saw a second man selling what appeared to be fentanyl pills in the 1400 block of 3rd Avenue.

When officers approached the 33-year-old man, he ran.

After a short chase, the man was taken into custody, and officers found crack cocaine, methamphetamines, fentanyl pills and cash.

He was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute and a felony warrant. Charges for obstruction were also requested.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 25, officers saw a man involved in drug activity near 3rd Avenue and Yesler Way.

When the man exited from a car to complete his drug transaction, he was arrested.

The 24-year-old man was searched, and officers found crack cocaine and cash.

He was arrested for possession of narcotics with intent to distribute.

All three men were booked into the King County Jail.