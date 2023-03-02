Seattle police arrest woman suspected of setting fires in Belltown apartment unit

Seattle police arrested a woman who is accused of setting multiple fires in her Belltown apartment unit Wednesday morning, causing flooding in other units in the building.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received a call about a woman setting fires in her Belltown apartment, causing other units to become flooded after the building’s sprinkler system was activated.

Officers arrived at the building in the 100 block of Cedar Street around 9:30 a.m. and found the 62-year-old woman lying in the building’s hallway, soaked from the sprinklers.

Seattle Fire Department personnel also responded to the scene.

Officers found three areas in the woman’s apartment where fires were seemingly lit. There was also significant damage done to the building as a whole, but no residents reported injuries, police said.

The woman was arrested for arson and was taken by fire department personnel to Harborview Medical Center for medical evaluation. Police said she is expected to be booked into the King County Jail.