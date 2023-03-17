Seattle police arrive at crash in Ravenna and find kidnapped man

Seattle police arrived at a car crash in Ravenna and found a man that was kidnapped, said the Seattle Police Department.

Police got multiple reports of a crash in a Ravenna neighborhood on Thursday morning.

At 5:05 a.m., police got there and found a car on fire after it crashed into a house in the 7200 block of 27th Avenue Northeast.

Witnesses saw a man climb out of the trunk of the crashed car.

Seattle Fire Department crews extinguished the fire and treated the man for non-life-threatening injuries. He was later transported to Harborview Medical Center.

The 63-year-old man said he had been assaulted by several people, then bound and placed in the trunk of his own car.

One 18-year-old man, who matched the description of a possible suspect, was detained, questioned, and released.

No other suspects were located.

Homicide detectives are continuing to investigate.

Police are asking people to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000 with any information.



