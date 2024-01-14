Seattle police ask for help finding missing man

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

Seattle police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

Officials say Deandre, 27, is six feet tall with balding black hair.

He was last seen wearing a green pullover jacket, a grey blazer jacket, and black sweatpants.

“Last seen near the 1900 block of Western Ave in Seattle around Christmas,” said a spokesperson. “Please call 911 if you see him.”

Recommended Stories