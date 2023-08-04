Seattle Police ask for help identifying child luring suspect

Thursday afternoon police arrived at Highland Park Playground in the 1100 block of Southwest Cloverdale Street after they received reports of an attempted luring of a child.

Officers spoke with a mother who said a man grabbed ahold of her four-year-old son near the park bathrooms.

The suspect is described as a bald white man who is around 70 to 80 years old with sunspots on his head. The man had left before the police arrived.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle police ask that you call 911.