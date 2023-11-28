Seattle police ask public for help to identify robbery and assault suspect

Seattle police are asking the public for help to identify a robbery suspect, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 28, police responded to the report of a robbery near the intersection of East John Street and 15th Avenue East, in the Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle.

The victim told police he was getting off a bus when an unknown man grabbed his phone and repeatedly punched him in the face.

The victim suffered multiple injuries and was treated by the Seattle Fire Department.

The suspect was not located.

If you have information about this man, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.