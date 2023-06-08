Seattle police asking for help to find 2 Garfield Community Center shooting suspects

Seattle police are asking for the community’s help in finding two suspects involved in a shooting that happened at the Garfield Community Center on May 18.

The Seattle Police Department describes the first suspect as a Black man in his teens wearing an orange hoodie. Police say his car is a white sedan.

Police describe the second suspect as a Black man in his teens wearing a black hoodie and gray Air Jordans.

Police say the two fought each other before the shooting happened. Police also say the teen in the orange hoodie entered the white sedan and fired multiple shots from the car. The teen in the black hoodie then ran after the sedan and pointed a gun at it before running toward the baseball field.

Police say a 19-year-old was injured in the shooting and taken to Harborview Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The shooting happened minutes from Garfield High School. This incident and others led up to a Garfield High School closed-door safety meeting where parents and staff addressed their concerns with city and school district leaders.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.