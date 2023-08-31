Seattle police discover burglary suspect hiding in woman’s car

A 911 call from a woman who heard someone inside her home led Seattle police to the suspect hiding in her car, according to the bodycam video provided by the Seattle Police Department.

Just before 1 a.m. Friday, police responded to a 911 call in the 10700 block of 38th Avenue Northeast in the Lake City neighborhood of Seattle.

The 70-year-old woman told the 911 dispatcher she could hear someone inside her home from the noises of breaking glass and items being moved around.

When police arrived, they found a shattered window next to the front door and multiple people inside the home.

Officers gave them an order to leave the home through the front door, but some of them ran out the back.

When officers chased after them, they heard someone running through a bush and into the woods.

The other suspects that didn’t run out of the house became still and quiet inside the house.

As officers announced for the intruders to come out of the house, one 60-year-old man exited on his own, but others did not.

Officers searched the home for the remaining suspects, where they found a 38-year-old man hiding in the victim’s car and a 34-year-old woman hiding in a back bedroom closet.

The victim was not injured.

All three of the intruders were arrested on charges of residential burglary and booked into the King County Jail.