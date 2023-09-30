Seattle Police investigate deadly assault in Union Square

SEATTLE - Seattle Police are investigating a homicide that happened in Union Square Friday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to an assault near the corner of 2nd Ave. Extension S and S Jackson St.

Seattle Police Department

Upon arrival, officers found a 52-year-old man with serious injuries. Police and Seattle Fire crews treated the victim, and took him to Harborview Medical Center. He eventually died in the hospital.

Homicide detectives are currently trying to figure out the nature of the victim’s injuries, and what led up to the incident.

The King County Medical Examiner will determine a cause of death at a later date.

Further information is limited at this time, at this point, there does not appear to be a suspect in custody.

Anyone with information that could help the SPD’s investigation is asked to call the Seattle Police Homicide Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

This is a developing story.