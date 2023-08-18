Seattle police investigate early morning shooting at Westlake Park

Detectives are investigating an early morning shooting at Westlake Park, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 6:15 a.m. Friday, police responded to a report of a shooting in the area of 4th Avenue and Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound near 4th Avenue and Pike Street.

The man was treated. At this time, the man is stable, according to Seattle police.

Detectives are investigating the events that led to the shooting.

There is no suspect at this time.