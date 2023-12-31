Seattle police investigate after gunshots heard in Greenwood
Seattle police are investigating after reports of gunshots in Greenwood.
When officers arrived at the 100 block of Northwest 85th Street they found a single shell casing.
“No suspects have been located,” said a spokesperson. “No property damage or victim at this time.”
