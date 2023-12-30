20-year-old man arrested after allegedly stealing car in Burien, crashing in Seattle

The King County Sheriff’s Office says it got a 911 call Friday afternoon from a person in Burien who said their car was stolen at gunpoint.

“With the assistance of Seattle PD, Guardian 1, and unincorporated King County Deputies the vehicle was tracked to the location of West Marginal Way South West and Second Avenue South West in the city of Seattle, where the vehicle is said to have crashed around 6:40 pm,” said a spokesperson.

Law enforcement has since arrested a 20-year-old man who has been booked into the King County Jail on Investigation of Armed Robbery.

Officials say a handgun was found near the crashed vehicle.

Police investigating major collision at West Marginal Way Southwest and 2nd Avenue Southwest. Please avoid the area. Updated information will be posted on SPD Blotter. — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) December 30, 2023

