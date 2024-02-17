Seattle police investigate SoDo shooting

Seattle police officers are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 1st Ave South and South Lander Street.

One victim was taken to Harborview in “stable condition.” The shooting happened early Saturday morning.

“Please avoid the area,” said a spokesperson.

