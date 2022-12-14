Seattle police investigate Tuesday night stabbing

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating after a man was stabbed in the Central District on Tuesday night.

At 6:53 p.m. on Tuesday, police responded to a report of a man who had been stabbed in the 500 block of 31st Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old man with a stab wound to his back.

According to police, the man had been walking on the sidewalk on his way home from work when another man approached him from behind and stabbed him.

The suspect then fled in a vehicle.

As detectives investigate the incident, they ask anyone with information to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.