Seattle police investigate Yesler Terrace killing

Seattle police are investigating after a man was found dead in the Yesler Terrace neighborhood Saturday.

Dispatch heard about a shooting in the 300 block of 12th Avenue just after 7:00 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found the 50-year-old man with “obvious head trauma.”

“Officers secured the area until homicide detectives and members of the Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived,” said a spokesperson.

If you have surveillance video, police ask that you call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.



