Seattle police investigating after 2 injured in South Park shooting
Seattle police are investigating after two people were injured in a shooting in the South Park neighborhood on Friday night.
According to the Seattle Police Department, officers saw a shooting in the 800 block of South Cloverdale Street. The department tweeted about the shooting just before 9:30 p.m.
Two “uninvolved victims” were hit, according to SPD. Police are still searching for a suspect.
This is a developing story.
Police on-viewed a shooting in the 800 Block of S Cloverdale. Two uninvolved victims struck. Police are currently searching for the suspect. We will provide more details as they come.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 18, 2023