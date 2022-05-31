Seattle police investigating 2 shootings, 8 incidents of gunfire over holiday weekend

Seattle police are investigating 10 separate incidents involving gunfire that occurred over the Memorial Day weekend, including two separate shootings that left two men injured.

At 1:20 a.m., officers with the Seattle Police Department reportedly heard multiple shots fired near 12th Avenue South and South Main Street.

Witnesses in the area told police that someone had been shot in a nearby parking lot.

Upon arriving at the parking lot, officers did not find a victim but did locate a car with gunshot damage and shell casings. Police also recovered a phone, wallet, gun-mounted light and a single sandal from the scene.

About two hours later, a man with two gunshot wounds who matched the identification found in the wallet arrived at Harborview Medical Center.

Another man was injured in a separate shooting early Sunday.

Police responded to reports of a shooting in the 4200 block of South Othello Street at 2:50 a.m.

Arriving officers spoke with two victims, who said they were driving in their car when another vehicle pulled up alongside them.

The driver of that car got out of their vehicle and began shooting at the victims, striking the 28-year-old driver in his shoulder.

The victims tried to drive away, but they struck a curb and ended up fleeing the scene on foot.

The driver was transported to Harborview Medical Center for treatment via private ambulance.

Police collected shell casings from the scene and documented a bullet hole in the windshield of the victim’s vehicle.

The suspects in the shooting fled from the scene in their vehicle and were not found by police.





Police are also investigating eight other incidents of gunfire on Saturday and Sunday that have no reported victims:

Around 4:20 a.m. Saturday, multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire in the 6900 block of Delridge Way Southwest. Police responded to the area and found multiple shell casings, but did not locate any victims or property damage.





The next day, at 1:37 a.m., witnesses reported two groups of suspects shooting at each other at a parking lot in the 1000 block of Harbor Avenue Southwest. All involved parties drove away from the scene before officers arrived, but police collected shell casings and found a car with gunshot damage.





Then, at 1:40 a.m., police responded to the 1200 block of Northeast 95th Street for a reported carjacking at gunpoint.

According to police, two 17-year-old girls and two 17-year-old boys were standing near a car in a parking lot when a man approached them with a gun and demanded the girls hand over their phones, wallets and the keys to the car. The man reportedly fired a shot in the air and also hit one of the girls in the head with his gun.

After the robbery, the carjacker fled the scene in a vehicle. The two 17-year-old boys fled on foot before police arrived.





At 1:43 a.m., officers responded to Rainier Avenue South and 23rd Avenue South after a woman reported that another woman stole her phone at a nightclub in Capitol Hill and fired a gun while fleeing the scene.

After she was confronted, the suspect got into a car and fled, but the victim and her friends also got into a car and pursued her. The suspect later fired a shot out of her passenger window.

While officers were speaking with the victim, the suspect’s car drove past them. Police began to pursue the car, but the suspect fled onto Interstate 90 and was not located.





Around 2:50 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing gunfire and a vehicle speeding away in the 6700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Way South. Responding officers collected shell casings at the scene but did not locate any victims or property damage.





Multiple residents in the 8800 block of 9th Avenue Southwest called 911 around 6:13 a.m. after they heard several gunshots.

Police spoke with witnesses, who described a male suspect who chased another man through several backyards and scaled a shed at one point. Officers searched the area and found ballistic evidence, but did not locate any involved parties.





At 10:05 p.m., reports of a prowler peering in windows and trying to break into homes in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood led to shots fired at officers followed by a search and arrest.





To end the day, officers responded to an encampment in the 600 block of 12th Avenue South just before midnight after receiving reports that someone had been shot.

A witness told police that two suspects had come to his tent and shot at his tentmate, who left before officers arrived at the scene. Police collected shell casings and photographed blood in the tent, but never located the reported victim.





All of these incidents remain under investigation.

Police have not identified any evidence indicating any of these incidents are related.