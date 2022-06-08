Seattle police investigating bank robbery

Seattle police investigating bank robbery
KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle police are investigating a bank robbery that turned into a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon, the police department announced.

According to police, the incident started in the 10700 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.

Three people are in custody, while police are still seeking a fourth person.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories