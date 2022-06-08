Seattle police investigating bank robbery
Seattle police are investigating a bank robbery that turned into a vehicle pursuit Tuesday afternoon, the police department announced.
According to police, the incident started in the 10700 block of Fifth Avenue Northeast.
Three people are in custody, while police are still seeking a fourth person.
