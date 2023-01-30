Seattle police investigating after body of man found in burning tent

Seattle police are investigating after the body of a man was found in a burning tent Monday morning.

At about 11:01 a.m. Monday, Seattle police and the Seattle Fire Department responded to a report of a fire at two tents at an encampment near Alaskan Way South and South Dearborn Street.

As firefighters worked the scene, they found the body of a man inside one of the tents.

According to the Seattle Police Department, the incident is not being investigated as a homicide.