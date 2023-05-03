Seattle police investigating burglary after truck seen ramming into closed garage door

Seattle police are investigating a burglary after a pickup truck was seen ramming into a closed garage door in the Alki neighborhood on Monday night.

Officers went to the 1900 block of Bonair Drive SW after neighbors reported seeing a light-colored pickup truck drive into the closed garage door at a house under renovation, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police said they saw damage to the garage door but no entry was made into the house.

Neighbors told police the suspect fired two gunshots into the air when they yelled that police had been called. The suspect left in the truck going southbound.

Officers gathered evidence and checked the area for the pickup truck but didn’t find it.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.