Seattle police investigating after bus fatally runs over pedestrian

Seattle police are investigating after a bus driver unknowingly ran over a pedestrian Thursday afternoon in the Queen Anne neighborhood.

According to police, officers were called to the 100 block of Mercer Street just before 2 p.m. for reports of a King County Metro bus having hit a pedestrian.

As the bus driver pulled away from the bus stop, he was unaware that the bus had hit a man who was standing near the back end of the bus, police said.

The 53-year-old victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The bus was found north of the scene and officers contacted the driver. A drug recognition expert with the Seattle Police Department evaluated the driver and found no signs of impairment.

Detectives with SPD’s Traffic Collision Investigation Squad responded to process evidence and are investigating the incident.

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP