Seattle police investigating fatal Roxhill shooting

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Roxhill neighborhood Friday evening.

According to the Seattle Police Department, just after 4:30 p.m., officers were called to a shooting in the 9200 block of 29th Avenue Southwest.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a car with a fatal gunshot wound. Seattle Fire Department medics declared the man dead on the scene.

SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation unit processed the scene for evidence.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.