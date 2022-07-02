Seattle police investigating after homeowner shoots and kills alleged burglar in Greenwood

Detectives with the Seattle Police Department are investigating a deadly shooting in the Greenwood neighborhood after a homeowner shot and killed an alleged burglar.

At about 2:35 a.m., someone called 911 to report a disturbance at their neighbor’s house, located near the 900 block of North 101st Street, and said they heard a person asking someone to call 911.

Officers responded to the home and found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard.

Police began first aid, before transferring care to Seattle Fire Department medics, who transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries.

The homeowner told police that the victim had climbed over the fence and into his yard.

When the homeowner went outside to confront the man, he refused to leave. The homeowner said he then shot him.

SPD homicide detectives will interview the homeowner and are investigating this shooting.