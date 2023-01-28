Seattle police investigating after man found dead following shooting in Wallingford

Police are investigating after a man was found dead after a shooting in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood late Friday night.

Officers responded to the neighborhood after someone called to report that a man had been shot near the intersection of 5th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 42nd Street, according to the Seattle Police Department.

Police arrived at the scene just after 11 p.m. and found a 45-year-old man in a “dwelling” underneath the interstate. He had a life-threatening gunshot wound to his side.

Officers and Seattle Fire Department personnel attempted lifesaving measures, but the victim was found unresponsive with no pulse, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives with SPD will continue to investigate this shooting.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 333-5000.