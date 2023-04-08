Seattle police investigating after man found dead outside Chief Sealth International High School

A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead in the parking lot of Chief Sealth International High School in West Seattle.

Police responded to the area shortly before 8:30 a.m. Saturday after a 911 caller reported finding a dead body in the 2600 block of Southwest Thistle Street.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers spoke with the 911 caller, who said they were walking their dog when they found the victim – a black man who appears to be in his early 20s.

Officers secured the scene until homicide detectives and the crime scene investigation unit arrived.

SPD homicide detectives will be leading the investigation into this incident.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.