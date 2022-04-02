Seattle police investigating after man killed in Pioneer Square
Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood early Saturday morning.
Officers patrolling the area say they heard shots fired around 2:15 a.m. in the 200 block of South Washington Street.
Police searched the area and found a man who had been shot lying in the street.
Officers and Seattle Fire Department medics attempted lifesaving measures, but the man died at the scene.
Detectives are now speaking with witnesses and reviewing evidence from the scene.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD tip line at 206-233-5000.
