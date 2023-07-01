Seattle police investigating after man shot in Capitol Hill parking lot Friday afternoon

Seattle police are investigating after a man was shot in a Capitol Hill parking lot around 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

The Seattle Police Department said when they got to the 1700 block of 17th Avenue they found a man with injuries to his hand and torso.

Seattle Fire arrived and treated the man, whose injuries were not life-threatening.

The man told officers he was shot in a parking lot after an argument with people inside a car.

Police said the suspects immediately fled after the shooting and weren’t found.

If you have any information call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.



