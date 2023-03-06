Seattle police investigating after man shot, killed in Belltown

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Monday morning, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At about 4:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bell Street.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 37-year-old man who had been shot multiple times.

Officers began rendering aid while Seattle Fire Department personnel were en route to the scene.

SFD transported the man to Harborview Medical center, where he later died.

The circumstances surrounding the shooting are unknown at this time, according to police.

SPD homicide detectives will be leading the investigation into this incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.