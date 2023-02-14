Seattle police investigating after man shot while defrosting his car

Seattle police are investigating a drive-by shooting Tuesday morning in the University District, according to the Seattle Police Department.

At 6:30 a.m., a 40-year-old man called 911 and reported that someone in a car had just shot him in the elbow and driven away at Northeast 43rd Street and 7th Avenue Northeast.

The man told police that he was standing outside of his car while it was warming up and defrosting. A white sedan, possibly a Hyundai, was turning around in a driveway and came close to hitting the man’s car. He expressed frustration with the driver, according to the report.

The man driving the car then leaned across a woman passenger and fired a shot out the closed passenger window, shattering the window and hitting the man.

The driver sped away.

People nearby applied an improvised tourniquet to the man’s arm, said police.

Seattle Fire Department medics arrived and transported the man to Harborview Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers at the scene collected ballistic evidence and detectives will continue to investigate this incident, said the Seattle Police Department.



