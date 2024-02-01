Seattle police investigating after man stabbed several times in Beacon Hill

A man is recovering after Seattle police say he was stabbed several times in Beacon Hill Tuesday morning.

At about 5 a.m., officers responded to near 27th Avenue South and South Winthrop Street for a man with multiple stab wounds.

When officers arrived, medics with the Seattle Fire Department were providing aid to the 45-year-old man, who was later transported to Harborview Medical Center.

Police do not know what led up to the stabbing.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man with tattoos on his arms. Witnesses said he ran from the area before police arrived.

If you have information about this incident, contact the Seattle Police Department Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.