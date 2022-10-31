Seattle police investigating after man, woman found dead in Georgetown

Seattle police are investigating after a man and woman were found dead Sunday evening in the Georgetown neighborhood.

According to police, around 4:15 p.m., officers received a call about two “down subjects” in an apartment in the 6100 block of Fourth Avenue South.

When officers arrived, they found a man and woman dead on scene. Detectives are investigating to determine how they were injured.

The Seattle Police Department’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit responded to process evidence at the scene.

