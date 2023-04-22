Seattle police investigating after officer shot at while refueling patrol car

The Seattle Police Department is investigating after someone fired a shot at one of its officers while he was refueling his patrol car on Friday night.

The incident occurred in the 700 block of South Charles Street just before 9 p.m.

The officer was putting fuel in his patrol car when he heard a gunshot strike a sign above his head, according to the SPD.

He was uninjured and unable to get a description of any potential suspects or vehicles connected to this incident.

Additional officers who responded to the scene located a spent bullet on the ground near the gas pump.

SPD homicide detectives were also called to the scene and will be investigating this incident.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.