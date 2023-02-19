Seattle police investigating reported carjacking, kidnapping in Yesler Terrace neighborhood

Police are investigating a reported carjacking and kidnapping in Seattle’s Yesler Terrace neighborhood on Saturday morning.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers responded to the 900 block of East Yesler Way at about 11:30 a.m. after a man reported that his car was stolen.

The 24-year-old victim told police that two men held him at gunpoint, then stole his car and belongings, including iPhones, car keys and cash.

The suspects allegedly then forced the victim into the back of their red Toyota Carolla and drove to an unknown location.

The victim was able to escape when the car was stopped, but he was hit in the head with a gun by one of the suspects who was sitting in the backseat of the car with him.

He had a cut on his head and was provided medical aid by Seattle Fire Department Personnel at the scene.

Police later located the victim’s car and impounded it for further processing.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the SPD Violent Crimes tip line at (206) 233-5000.