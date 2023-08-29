Seattle police investigating shooting in CID
Seattle police are currently investigating a shooting in the Chinatown International District.
The Seattle Police Department posted about the shooting at 5:12 p.m. on Monday. It happened near the intersections of 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street.
Police said they found one victim.
SPD asks people to stay out of the area.
Police are investigating a shooting near the intersection of 10th Avenue South and South Dearborn Street. One victim located. Please stay out of the area. More information when available.
— Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) August 29, 2023